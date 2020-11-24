  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
X Financial to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 2, 2020

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:XYF +0.54%

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

X Financials' management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

Mainland China:

4001-201203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 9, 2020:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

10150253

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China focused on meeting the huge demand for credit from individuals and small-to-medium-sized enterprise owners. The Company's proprietary big data-driven risk control system, WinSAFE, builds risk profiles of prospective borrowers using a variety data-driven credit assessment methodology to accurately evaluate a borrower's value, payment capability, payment attitude and overall creditworthiness. X Financial has established a strategic partnership with ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. in multiple areas of its business operations to directly complement its cutting-edge risk management and credit assessment capabilities. ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co., Ltd. provides credit insurance on X Financial's investment products which significantly enhances investor confidence and allows the Company to attract a diversified and low-cost funding base from individuals, enterprises and financial institutions to support its growth. X Financial leverages financial technology to provide convenient, efficient, and secure investment services to a wide range of high-quality borrowers and mass affluent investors which complements traditional financial institutions and helps to promote the development of inclusive finance in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x-financial-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-december-2-2020-301179536.html

SOURCE X Financial


