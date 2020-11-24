Dana Recognized for Superior Support to Construction Industry in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today provided details on numerous awards recently presented to the company by leading Chinese equipment manufacturers and industry organizations.

"We are deeply committed to delivering exceptional support to our customers in the Chinese construction market through our advanced drive and motion systems, high-performance culture, and growing local capabilities," said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "These awards provide tremendous validation for our strategy, and they galvanize our resolve to continue improving our offerings."

Recognition from Leading Manufacturers in China

Dana has earned several supplier awards from Chinese original-equipment manufacturers based on its close collaboration in engineering and testing, high-quality production, successful integration with customer supply chains, and responsive aftermarket service. The recognitions include:

AGCO China's "Above and Beyond Champion" which is given to service providers that exceed the company's expectations for innovation, service, global growth, and cost efficiency;

LGMG's "Best Strategic Partner" award, the company's highest award for suppliers;

SANY's "Excellent Supplier Award 2020," presented by the crane division to Dana's manufacturing operations in both China and Belgium for outstanding performance on product quality, delivery, and services;

and for outstanding performance on product quality, delivery, and services; SANY's "Production Guarantee Star," awarded by its intelligent manufacturing technology group;

Sunward's "2020 Silver Supplier" distinction, which recognizes Dana's Service and Assembly Center in Shanghai ; and

; and Zoomlion's "Excellent Supplier" award.

Elite Honors at T50 Summit

This week, Dana received two awards from the organizers of the T50 Summit of the World Construction Machinery Industry, an annual meeting of leading Chinese and global construction equipment manufacturers.

The Spicer® HVT2 hydromechanical variable transmission was honored with the "Top 50 Best Application Award," while Dana's Marcus King was recognized as one of the T50 Summit's "Managers of the Year."

Spicer HVTs significantly reduce fuel consumption by decreasing engine speeds throughout the duty cycle and also at idle, when speeds can drop to as low as 600 rpm. Application analysis demonstrates the possibility of further savings without compromising performance through engine downsizing.

In production since 2015, the Spicer HVT2 is engineered for reach stackers, motor graders, empty container handlers, reach stackers, and other material-handling applications.

King is vice president of Dana off-highway global sales, business development, strategy, and program management, and he is the leader of all Dana business units in China.

Visit Dana at Bauma China this week in hall N5, stand N5.530.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer. Learn more at dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-recognized-for-superior-support-to-construction-industry-in-china-301179216.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated