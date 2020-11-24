Banco Macro announces the death of its Chairman Jorge H. Brito

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank")

It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the death of the Chairman of our Board, Mr. Jorge Horacio Brito. We attach a copy of the Press Release issued by the Bank as a consequence of his death.

Pursuant to article 17 of the Bylaws, the office of the Chairman shall be covered by the Vice Chairman, Dr. Delfín J. Ezequiel Carballo. At the first Board meeting to be held, the appointment of a new Vice Chairman and the election, from among the Alternate Directors appointed by the General Shareholder Meeting, of the one who will assume in order to complete the number of regular directors will be discussed.

Buenos Aires, November 20th 2020

It is with great sorrow that Banco Macro announces the death of its founder and Chairman, Mr. Jorge Horacio Brito, who this afternoon suffered an aviation accident in the town of Coronel Moldes, Province of Salta.

Jorge Horacio Brito was born in Buenos Aires in 1952. He married Marcela Carballo and had six children: Milagros, Jorge Pablo, Constanza, Marcos, Santiago and Mateo. He had 12 grandchildren.

We both founded in 1978 Macro Compañía Financiera S.A., a company that was the origin of what we nowadays know as Banco Macro. Brito was also the President of Asociación de Bancos Argentinos between 2003 and 2016. He was as well President of Federación Lationamericana de Bancos from 2012 to 2014.

His enterprising spirit led him to create other businesses such as Inversora Juramento S.A., Frigorífico Bermejo, Cabaña Juramento, Vizora and several companies that employ over 20,000 Argentine workers.

Jorge leaves us at the height of this life. All of us who make Banco Macro everyday shall never forget his example of work, dedication and effort.







Dr. Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo

Vice Chairman of Banco Macro

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:

Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected] | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

About

Banco Macro S.A (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) is a universal bank, with focus in low & mid-income individuals and small & mid-sized companies. The Bank started operating in 1985 as non-banking financial institution and today has grown to be the private local bank with the largest branch network in the country.

For futher information access www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-macro-announces-the-death-of-its-chairman-jorge-h-brito-301179736.html

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.