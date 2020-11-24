Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On November 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 11, 2020 and is payable to shareholders on December 31, 2020.

