Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:FMNB +5.31%

On November 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 11, 2020 and is payable to shareholders on December 31, 2020.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates four trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2020 were $2.5 billion.

