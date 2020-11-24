Armour Residential Reit Inc (ARR) Co-CEO and CIO Scott Ulm Sold $503,407 of Shares

Co-CEO and CIO of Armour Residential Reit Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Ulm (insider trades) sold 46,655 shares of ARR on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $10.79 a share. The total sale was $503,407.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage backed securities. It invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored entity. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc has a market cap of $711.400 million; its shares were traded at around $10.99 . The dividend yield of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc stocks is 14.64%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

