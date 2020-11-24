Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Exec VP & COO R. Lee Cunningham Sold $922,889 of Shares

Exec VP & COO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R. Lee Cunningham (insider trades) sold 7,342 shares of VAC on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $125.7 a share. The total sale was $922,889.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is an owner of holiday resorts primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of properties includes Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a market cap of $5.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.57 with and P/S ratio of 1.69. The dividend yield of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp stocks is 0.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Vacation Ownership Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of VAC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $127.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.74% since.

Exec. VP & CIO Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of VAC stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $128.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.98% since.

Exec. VP and CF & AO John E Jr Geller sold 20,000 shares of VAC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $128.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

