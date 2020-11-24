  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Adamas to Present at Upcoming Evercore ISI Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: ADMS +0.23%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:45 am Eastern Time (8:45 am Pacific).

The presentation will be webcast from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
[email protected]

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
[email protected]

