  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces $1.00 Special Cash Dividend

November 24, 2020 | About: OTCPK:NIDB -5% OTCPK:NIDB -5%

PR Newswire

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 24, 2020

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, is proud to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share on the Company's common stock. The record date will be December 9, 2020 and the payment date will be December 23, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.)

Commenting on the announcement, President and CEO Michael S. Zahn stated, "For the 6th year in a row, the Bank's earnings and capital levels have allowed the Board of Directors to issue a special cash dividend. During that period, over $4.8 million in special dividends have been returned to our shareholders."

The book value of NIDB's stock was $37.66 per common share as of September 30, 2020 with 1,210,327 shares outstanding. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The Company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne(2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northeast-indiana-bancorp-inc-announces-1-00-special-cash-dividend-301180115.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)