Designer Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:DBI +9.29%

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings on December 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am E.T. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 8509121 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: DBI 3Q20 Earnings Webcast.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until December 23, 2020. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Replay:

US callers: 1-877-344-7529

Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9658

International callers: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10149800

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designer-brands-inc-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-301179880.html

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.


