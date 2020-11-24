  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cloudflare Inc (NET) CEO and Chair of the Board Matthew Prince Sold $10.5 million of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: NET +0.91%

CEO and Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Prince (insider trades) sold 157,155 shares of NET on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $66.69 a share. The total sale was $10.5 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $20.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.69 with and P/S ratio of 51.33. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cloudflare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $66.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 30,000 shares of NET stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $56.02. The price of the stock has increased by 19.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Scott D Sandell sold 337,404 shares of NET stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $66.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.
  • COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,100 shares of NET stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $65.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.
  • Director Scott D Sandell sold 450,579 shares of NET stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $65.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.07% since.
  • Director Stanley J Meresman sold 24,000 shares of NET stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.36. The price of the stock has increased by 3.62% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Scott D Sandell sold 85,680 shares of NET stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $64.1. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NET, click here

.

