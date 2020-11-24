  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Biglari, Sardar Buys Atlantic American Corp

November 24, 2020 | About: AAME -3.69%

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Biglari, Sardar (Current Portfolio) buys Atlantic American Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biglari, Sardar. As of 2020Q3, Biglari, Sardar owns 2 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • Added Positions: AAME,

For the details of BIGLARI, SARDAR's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biglari%2C+sardar/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BIGLARI, SARDAR
  1. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 55,141 shares, 97.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. Atlantic American Corp (AAME) - 82,989 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.87%
Added: Atlantic American Corp (AAME)

Biglari, Sardar added to a holding in Atlantic American Corp by 120.87%. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 82,989 shares as of .



