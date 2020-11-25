  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Athene Holding Ltd. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:ATH -1.77%


Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH) announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends on its non-cumulative preference shares (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a preference share), payable on December 30, 2020 to holders of record as of December 15, 2020.





  • Quarterly dividend of $396.875 per share on the company’s 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (the “Series A Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.396875 per depositary share.




  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company’s 5.625% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (the “Series B Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share.




  • Quarterly dividend of $398.4375 per share on the company’s 6.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (the “Series C Preference Shares”); holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3984375 per depositary share.




Depositary shares for the Series A Preference Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “ATHPrA”, depositary shares for the Series B Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrB” and depositary shares for the Series C Preference Shares are listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “ATHPrC”.



About Athene Holding Ltd.



Athene, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retirement services company that issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products designed for the increasing number of individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. The products offered by Athene include:





  • Retail fixed, fixed indexed and index-linked annuity products;




  • Reinsurance arrangements with third-party annuity providers; and




  • Institutional products, such as funding agreements and the assumption of pension risk transfer obligations.




Athene had total assets of $191.1 billion as of September 30, 2020. Athene's principal subsidiaries include Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company, a Delaware-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity and Life Company, an Iowa-domiciled insurance company, Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, a New York-domiciled insurance company and Athene Life Re Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.



Further information about our companies can be found at [url="]athene.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005627/en/


