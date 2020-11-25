Nvr Inc (NVR) CEO Paul C Saville Sold $10.1 million of Shares

CEO of Nvr Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul C Saville (insider trades) sold 2,400 shares of NVR on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $4193.17 a share. The total sale was $10.1 million.

NVR Inc is a United States based company engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, town homes and condominium buildings. It also operates in mortgage banking and title services business. NVR Inc has a market cap of $15.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $4175.93 with a P/E ratio of 19.24 and P/S ratio of 2.26. NVR Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NVR Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Paul C Saville sold 2,400 shares of NVR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $4193.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.41% since.

CEO Paul C Saville sold 1,750 shares of NVR stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $4210.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.81% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of NVR stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $3919.98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.53% since.

President, NVRM, Inc. Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $4281.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.47% since.

Director Alfred E Festa sold 500 shares of NVR stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $4128.84. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

President, NVRM, Inc. Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $4300. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.89% since.

