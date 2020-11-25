Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $5.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of BILL on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $114.28 a share. The total sale was $5.7 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.03 with and P/S ratio of 33.28.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $114.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $104.02. The price of the stock has increased by 9.62% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 214,781 shares of BILL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $96.04. The price of the stock has increased by 18.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $99.33. The price of the stock has increased by 14.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $112.25. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.

Director Steven F Piaker sold 5,500 shares of BILL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $95.57. The price of the stock has increased by 19.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BILL, click here