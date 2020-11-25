  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Resmed Inc (RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: RMD -0.24%

CFO of Resmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett Sandercock (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of RMD on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $211 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

ResMed Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It develops and distributes medical products for treating and diagnosing respiratory disorders. ResMed Inc has a market cap of $29.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $206.03 with a P/E ratio of 44.21 and P/S ratio of 9.93. The dividend yield of ResMed Inc stocks is 0.76%. ResMed Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ResMed Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ResMed Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of RMD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $211. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO ResMed Inc. Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of RMD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $211. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.
  • President, Asia Latin America Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of RMD stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $211.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer David Pendarvis sold 5,918 shares of RMD stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $201.14. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.
  • President, Sleep Business James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of RMD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $195. The price of the stock has increased by 5.66% since.
  • President, SaaS Business Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of RMD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $195.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RMD, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)