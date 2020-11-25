Resmed Inc (RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Resmed Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brett Sandercock (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of RMD on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $211 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

ResMed Inc is a part of the healthcare sector. It develops and distributes medical products for treating and diagnosing respiratory disorders. ResMed Inc has a market cap of $29.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $206.03 with a P/E ratio of 44.21 and P/S ratio of 9.93. The dividend yield of ResMed Inc stocks is 0.76%. ResMed Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ResMed Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ResMed Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO ResMed Inc. Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of RMD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $211. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.36% since.

President, Asia Latin America Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of RMD stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $211.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.

Chief Administrative Officer David Pendarvis sold 5,918 shares of RMD stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $201.14. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.

President, Sleep Business James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of RMD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $195. The price of the stock has increased by 5.66% since.

President, SaaS Business Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of RMD stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $195.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.57% since.

