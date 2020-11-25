Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $818,293 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 33,183 shares of CARG on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $24.66 a share. The total sale was $818,293.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.97 with a P/E ratio of 43.05 and P/S ratio of 5.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 33,183 shares of CARG stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $24.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $22.72. The price of the stock has increased by 9.9% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has increased by 12.07% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $22.16. The price of the stock has increased by 12.68% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has increased by 12.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CARG, click here