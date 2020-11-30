Nova to Attend Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in December

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI)announced today that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the following virtual investor conferences:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

The conference will take place virtually on December 9-10, 2020.

D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser, and Optical Conference

The conference will take place virtually on December 15, 2020.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one investor calls during the conferences. To schedule a meeting please contact your Barclays and D.A. Davidson salesperson or Miri Segal at [email protected].

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

