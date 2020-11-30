  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Analog Devices Inc (ADI) SVP, Finance & CFO Prashanth Mahendra-rajah Sold $501,736 of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: ADI +0.82%

SVP, Finance & CFO of Analog Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Prashanth Mahendra-rajah (insider trades) sold 3,625 shares of ADI on 11/27/2020 at an average price of $138.41 a share. The total sale was $501,736.

Analog Devices Inc is engaged in the semiconductor industry. Its business involves designing, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment. Analog Devices Inc has a market cap of $50.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $137.75 with a P/E ratio of 42.00 and P/S ratio of 9.15. The dividend yield of Analog Devices Inc stocks is 1.74%. Analog Devices Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Analog Devices Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Finance & CFO Prashanth Mahendra-rajah sold 3,625 shares of ADI stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $138.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, WW Sales & Dig MKTG Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of ADI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $135.28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.
  • Director Kenton J Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of ADI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.61% since.
  • SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of ADI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $137.72. The price of the stock has increased by 0.02% since.
  • SVP, Industrial and Consumer Joseph Hassett sold 5,000 shares of ADI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.61% since.

