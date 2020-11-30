  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
3 Low Shiller Price-Earnings Ratio Picks

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd tops the list

November 30, 2020 | About: ACGBY -1.67% TOT -5.23% C -1.61%

Screening for stocks with a compelling Shiller price-earnings ratio could bring higher chances of unearthing value opportunities.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following securities, as their Shiller price-earnings ratios are trading below the S&P 500 index's historical average of 16.76 as of Nov. 27.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

The first company that qualifies is Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (ACGBY), a Chinese provider of various banking products and services to corporate and retail clients in Mainland China.

Agricultural Bank of China has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 5.86, which is the result of a share price of $9.58 as of Nov. 27 and inflation adjusted earnings per share of about $1.63 per year on average over the past 10 years. The industry has a median of 12.22 for the Shiller price-earnings ratio.

The share price has decreased by 5.32% over the past year for a market capitalization of $134.11 billion and a 52-week range of $7.57 to $11.21.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has an overweight recommendation rating with an average price target of $3.02.

Total SE

The second company that qualifies is Total SE (NYSE:TOT), a French integrated oil and gas operator.

Total has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 12.86, which results from a share price of $45.14 as of Nov. 27 and inflation adjusted earnings per share of about $3.51 per year on average over the past 10 years. The industry has a median of 11.56 for the Shiller price-earnings ratio.

The stock price has fallen by 13.54% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $118.04 billion and a 52-week range of $22.13 to $56.91.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $47.85.

Citigroup Inc

The third company that makes the cut is Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), an American bank major.

Citigroup has a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 13.97, which is the result of a share price of $56.67 as of Nov. 27 and inflation adjusted earnings per share of about $4.06 per year on average over the past 10 years. The industry has a median of 12.22 for the Shiller price-earnings ratio.

The stock price has declined by nearly 24% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $117.98 billion and a 52-week range of $32 to $83.11.

GuruFocus gives a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $63.24.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

