Strangers Become Unlikely Friends in the Uplifting Holiday Film MIRACLE ON HIGHWAY 34

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) acquires North American rights to the inspiring and uplifting film, set to release this holiday season.A diverse group of characters find themselves together in a rundown diner on Christmas Eve; all the while a young expecting couple tries to make it home on a night that's anything but silent in. Sharonne Lanier (), Nathan Clarkson (), Josh Murray () & Dan Davidson () lead an ensemble cast.is available on Digital December 1.An out of the way truck stop plays host to a convergence of strangers on Christmas Eve in. A hardworking waitress (Lanier) takes the late shift on Christmas Eve to help cover her mounting bills. Expecting a silent and solitary night, she is pleasantly surprised with the appearance of a handsome but world-weary trucker (Davidson) who shows up looking for a hot meal and company. As their friendship builds, they are joined by others seeking shelter from the incoming snowstorm. On this snowy night, with no room for them at the inn, they will have to hope for a miracle.Written, directed and produced by Clarkson,is a modern retelling of the holiday story of the Nativity. The film puts a contemporary spin on the faith genre much like his previous films,, which were also successful modernizations of popular biblical stories.“For a long time, faith-based films have been very insular, only connecting to a very niche audience,” says Clarkson. “Our desire is to tell stories of faith that are also human, stories that have the ability to connect to a wide range of people regardless of belief, background, or experience.”is a heartwarming story that reimagines one of the most cherished stories of faith in present day,” says Melody Fowler, Cinedigm’s Vice-President of Acquisitions. “Through its authentic and relatable characters, who bond together in spite of their differences, the film delivers a positive and timeless message of hope that audiences need more than ever this holiday season.”is Executive Produced by Louis J. Giovino.





Official Trailer: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FL2oGzT34G8E[/url]







Official Synopsis: Liz (Sharonne Lanier), a hardworking waitress at a highway truck stop, takes the late shift on Christmas Eve to help cover her mounting bills. Expecting a silent and solitary night, she is pleasantly surprised with the appearance of Dan, a handsome but world-weary trucker who shows up looking for a hot meal and company. As their friendship builds, they are joined by others seeking shelter from the incoming snowstorm. On this snowy night, with no room for them at the inn, they will have to hope for a miracle.







