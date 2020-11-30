TCS Launches New Version of DATOMâ„¢ to Help Accelerate Customers' Business Transformation on Azure Cloud

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has launched a curated version of its popular Data and Analytics Target Operating Model (TCS DATOM™) consulting framework, to help customers fully leverage data and analytics to drive superior business transformation outcomes with Microsoft Azure.

TCS DATOMis a unique, comprehensive approach to evaluate an enterprise's data and analytics maturity by assessing how its data is governed, managed, and used for generating insights across the organization, and define a cloud adoption strategy that embraces risks. It provides context-based details on the implementation of data and analytics programs with a composite service delivery model, thereby empowering organizations to achieve their business goals with clear definitions of the technology, processes, roadmap, and competency.

TCS DATOM with Azure brings specificity to the technology interventions that an enterprise can adopt. For customers that have Azure as their preferred cloud platform, the framework helps define a vision, considering their diverse technology footprint and a custom blueprint that is contextual to their current IT landscape. TCS' deep partnership with Microsoft will ensure that DATOM's actionable solutions and architectures will leverage Azure's latest and upcoming features.

"TCS DATOM has been driving data centricity by curating data and analytics strategies for our customers. The extension of this consulting framework will help customers realize such strategies effectively on cloud and further their growth and transformation agenda," said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics & Insights, TCS.

"Enterprise customer adoption of Microsoft cloud has significantly accelerated across industries over the last few months. With our deep domain knowledge and expertise on the Microsoft Azure stack we have been the preferred partner for their core transformation programs. At a time when our customers are looking to adopt a data-driven approach to business transformation, the launch of TCS DATOM with Azure could not be more timely," said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

In addition to DATOM, TCS' D3 strategy includes DAEzMo™, a data and analytics estate modernization framework; and Decision Fabric™, a state-of-the-art AI engine that powers contextual industry offerings.

TCS' Microsoft Business Unit offers a full complement of services and solutions around Microsoft technologies, catering to all stakeholders in the enterprise and helping customers worldwide accelerate their growth and transformation journeys. To date, the unit has completed over 8,500 successful engagements for 500 clients that include several Fortune 500 companies.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™delivery model, recognized as a benchmark largest of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

