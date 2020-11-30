  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Conmed Corp (CNMD) President, CEO and Chair Curt R Hartman Sold $1 million of Shares

November 30, 2020 | About: CNMD -2.77%

President, CEO and Chair of Conmed Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Curt R Hartman (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of CNMD on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $103 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Conmed Corp is a medical technology company with an emphasis on surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Company's products serve the clinical areas, surgeons and physicians. Conmed Corp has a market cap of $2.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.89 with and P/S ratio of 3.44. The dividend yield of Conmed Corp stocks is 0.78%. Conmed Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Conmed Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Conmed Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO and Chair Curt R Hartman sold 10,000 shares of CNMD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $103. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Treasurer and VP, Tax Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 10,600 shares of CNMD stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $103.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.
  • VP-Corporate Controller Terence M Berge sold 14,040 shares of CNMD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $101.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.
  • EVP Legal Affairs,Gen. Counsel Daniel Jonas sold 4,680 shares of CNMD stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $100.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.09% since.
  • EVP Legal Affairs,Gen. Counsel Daniel Jonas sold 5,000 shares of CNMD stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $96.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6% since.
  • VP GM CET John Jed Kennedy sold 1,589 shares of CNMD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has increased by 7.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CNMD, click here

.

