  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Embraer S.A.: Material Fact

November 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:ERJ -4.78% BSP:EMBR3 +0.6%

PR Newswire

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 30, 2020

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. ("Company"), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, informs its shareholders and the market that its IT systems suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the disclosure of data allegedly attributed to the Company in the early hours of November 30, 2020.

The said cyberattack was identified on November 25, 2020, which made access to only a single environment of the Company's files unavailable.

As a result of this occurrence, the Company immediately initiated its procedures of investigation and resolution of the event, as well as proceeding with the proactive isolation of some of its systems to protect the systems environment, thus causing temporary impact on some of its operations.

The Company continues to operate with the use of contingency systems, with no material impact to its activities.

The Company is using all its efforts to fully normalize its operations, investigate the circumstances of the attack, determine whether there is any impact on its business and third parties, and define the measures to be taken. The Company will keep the Market informed of subsequent developments arising from this event.

Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

PRESS OFFICES:

Headquarters (Brazil)

Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America

Alyssa Ten Eyck
[email protected]
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Guy Douglas
[email protected]
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109

China

Mirage Zhong
[email protected]
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific

Nilma Missir-Boissac
[email protected]
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-material-fact-301182014.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)