Embraer S.A.: Material Fact

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. ("Company"), in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 358, of January 3, 2002, informs its shareholders and the market that its IT systems suffered a cyberattack, resulting in the disclosure of data allegedly attributed to the Company in the early hours of November 30, 2020.

The said cyberattack was identified on November 25, 2020, which made access to only a single environment of the Company's files unavailable.

As a result of this occurrence, the Company immediately initiated its procedures of investigation and resolution of the event, as well as proceeding with the proactive isolation of some of its systems to protect the systems environment, thus causing temporary impact on some of its operations.

The Company continues to operate with the use of contingency systems, with no material impact to its activities.

The Company is using all its efforts to fully normalize its operations, investigate the circumstances of the attack, determine whether there is any impact on its business and third parties, and define the measures to be taken. The Company will keep the Market informed of subsequent developments arising from this event.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

