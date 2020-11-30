SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Sunesis " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNSS) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viracta"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sunesis and Viracta will combine, resulting in current Viracta stockholders owning 86% of the post-close company and leaving only 14% of the surviving entity to current Sunesis stockholders. The combined company will operate under the name Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. and will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "VIRX."

WeissLaw is investigating (i) whether Sunesis' board acted in the best interest of Sunesis' public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) whether the board was fully informed as to the value of privately-held Viracta, (iii) whether the deal's equity split is fair to Sunesis' stockholders, and (iv) whether all information regarding the sales process undertaken by the board and financial analyses supporting the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Sunesis' public stockholders.

