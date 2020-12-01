  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
U.S. Silica Announces Price Increases on Industrial and Specialty Products

December 01, 2020 | About: NYSE:SLCA +8.33%

KATY, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020

KATY, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) said today that its Industrial and Specialty Products business will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, diatomaceous earth, perlite, cellulose and clay products used primarily in filtration, glass, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products, agricultural, pet litter and other applications.

U.S. Silica (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Silica)

Price increases will range up to 15 percent, depending on the product and grade. The price increases are effective for shipments starting Jan. 1, 2021.

The price increases will support the continued investments the Company is making in upgrading its capacity to meet the growing demand for its products and to offset rising production costs.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 120-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
Arjun Sreekumar
Manager, Treasury and Investor Relations
281-394-9584
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-announces-price-increases-on-industrial-and-specialty-products-301182622.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.


