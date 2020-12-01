Southern Wealth Management, LLP Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells Lennox International Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Southern Wealth Management, LLP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Lennox International Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Wealth Management, LLP. As of 2020Q3, Southern Wealth Management, LLP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FPE, EFA,
- Added Positions: IVV, USMV, VUG, IWF, EEMV, EFG, SCZ, EFV, VOO, EEM, VTI, SCHM, SCHA, IWD, SCHC, VEA, VXF, IWP, IWS, VWO, SCHV, IWR, IWN, SDY, VTV, IJH, SCHG, VOT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, EFAV, SPY, IEMG, SCHB, VOE, IWB, IGF, VB,
- Sold Out: LII, MSFT, AAPL, PEP, SBSI, XOM, SRGA, BABA,
For the details of Southern Wealth Management, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southern+wealth+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Southern Wealth Management, LLP
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,602 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.67%
- ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 386,731 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 402,816 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.23%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,952 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3285.51%
- ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 287,662 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.79%
Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 646,228 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,377 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3285.51%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $367.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 50,952 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 138.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 402,816 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $246.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 155,602 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 387.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $233.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 49,011 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: ISHARES INC (EEMV)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $59.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 287,662 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFG)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 325.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $97.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 67,005 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $231.35 and $287.8, with an estimated average price of $266.59.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.Sold Out: Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $23.7 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $27.02.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Southern Wealth Management, LLP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.
