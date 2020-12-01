  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Biogen Inc (BIIB) CEO Michel Vounatsos Bought $748,061 of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: BIIB +1.24%

CEO of Biogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michel Vounatsos (insider trades) bought 3,100 shares of BIIB on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $241.31 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $748,061.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. Biogen Inc has a market cap of $36.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $243.16 with a P/E ratio of 8.06 and P/S ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Biogen Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of BIIB stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $241.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Research & Development Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of BIIB stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $350. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BIIB, click here

.

