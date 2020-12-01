  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

iStar to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

December 01, 2020 | About: NYSE:STAR -0.14% NYSE:SAFE +0.44%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 5:15 pm ET.

iStar's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website.

* * *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-to-present-at-the-bofa-securities-2020-leveraged-finance-virtual-conference-301183013.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)