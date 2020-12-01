  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cerence Inc (CRNC) CEO Sanjay Dhawan Sold $877,733 of Shares

December 01, 2020 | About: CRNC +1.09%

CEO of Cerence Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay Dhawan (insider trades) sold 9,599 shares of CRNC on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $91.44 a share. The total sale was $877,733.

Cerence Inc has a market cap of $3.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.74 with and P/S ratio of 10.20.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 9,599 shares of CRNC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $91.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.
  • CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 83,064 shares of CRNC stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $78.86. The price of the stock has increased by 16.33% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mark J Gallenberger sold 16,600 shares of CRNC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.43. The price of the stock has increased by 32.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Thomas L Beaudoin sold 293 shares of CRNC stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $79.8. The price of the stock has increased by 14.96% since.
  • General Counsel Leanne Fitzgerald sold 10,808 shares of CRNC stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $73.9. The price of the stock has increased by 24.14% since.
  • Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 5,429 shares of CRNC stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $73.61. The price of the stock has increased by 24.63% since.
  • Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 24,242 shares of CRNC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $69.59. The price of the stock has increased by 31.83% since.
  • Executive Vice President Stefan Ortmanns sold 26,087 shares of CRNC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $60.98. The price of the stock has increased by 50.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRNC, click here

.

