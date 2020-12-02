WeissLaw LLP Reminds MVC, TNAV, CBLI, and STND Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.54 based upon BBDC's November 30, 2020 closing price of $8.67. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) in connection with the proposedinterested-party acquisition of the company by V99, Inc., a corporation led by TNAV's President and CEO HP Jin. TNAV shareholders will receive only $4.80 for each share of TNAV that they hold, which appears to significantly undervalue TNAV. If you own TNAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/TNAV/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, STND shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of STND common stock that they own. If you own STND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stnd/

