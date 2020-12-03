First American Title and Lone Wolf Technologies integrate to offer title insurance orders directly to 1.4 million real estate agents in the U.S.

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), and Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the North American leader in real estate technology, today announced an integration to offer digital title insurance orders within Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition), the national transaction management member benefit in the U.S., and Lone Wolf Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), a local/state member benefit in over 300 MLSs and associations in the U.S. This integration represents a significant step toward digitizing the entire title insurance and transaction experience.

Partnership to bring digital title insurance orders directly to 1.4 million real estate agents in the U.S.

With this integration, real estate agents using Lone Wolf Transactions will be able to complete digital title orders with their local First American Title office. The integration includes file order/initiation, secure contract/document transmission, real-time file updates, a chat feature, and a status update dashboard for the real estate agent side. This will result in easier and faster order creation for agents on both sides of the transaction, simpler communication, and a secure channel for both agents and title representatives to share notes and files at the transaction level in their respective systems. The launch will commence in Oregon, and roll out nationally over the next several months.

"It's more important than ever for real estate professionals to conduct business digitally," said Jimmy Kelly, president and CEO of Lone Wolf. "This integration connects a leading title insurance provider to the leading transaction solution in the U.S. to bring a one-of-a-kind digital workflow to every single agent in the country, making their deals and their client experience that much simpler at a time when they need it most. We believe this is a huge step toward a new, faster, better real estate transaction experience for agents, brokerages, and buyers and sellers."

"We're thrilled to announce this integration with Lone Wolf," said Jim Dulle, senior vice president and managing director at First American Title. "Integrations like this represent First American Title's commitment to creating efficiencies for our customers."

First American Title joins nearly 20 other major real estate services and technology providers in Lone Wolf's Marketplace, including Earnnest, Updater, Adwerx, EyeSpy360, and many more. Marketplace provides a curated library of digital tools, services, and solutions for every aspect of a transaction, from listing to close and beyond. Access is provided for free to every real estate agent in the U.S. with a login to their national member benefit, Lone Wolf Transactions.

"Marketplace's purpose is to revolutionize the real estate transaction experience," said Jason Cheverton, vice president of strategic channels at Lone Wolf. "By putting everything agents need for the entire transaction in one place, from lead generation and digital advertising to digital earnest money deposits, title insurance, and moving concierge services, we're doing just that. First American Title is an amazing addition to Marketplace and one that will have a massive impact for real estate agents across the country."

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Stone Point Capital company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX. For more information on Lone Wolf Marketplace, visit https://marketplace.lwolf.com/.

