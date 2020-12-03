Camtek to Participate in the Virtual 12th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2020

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) and (TASE: CAMT), today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 12th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually this year on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company's website prior to the event.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. Investors or analysts wishing to participate and meet virtually with Camtek's management are welcome to contact the CEO Summit organizers or the investor relations team at Camtek.

About The 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 12 of the participating management teams from 8:15a.m. until 5:15p.m. EST on December 16th. In addition, each management team will present a pre-recorded company overview, which will be available to investors to view on the conference website approximately 24 hours in advance of the Summit.

The 16 management teams collectively hosting the 12th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2020 currently include:

ACM Research (ACMR), Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Camtek (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Onto Innovation (ONTO) and Veeco Instruments (VECO). Intro-act is sponsoring the conference.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is December 10, 2020. RSVP contacts are the CEO summit co-chairs, Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye ([email protected]) and Claire E. McAdams ([email protected]).

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China, Taiwan and Korea; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

CAMTEK LTD. INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS Moshe Eisenberg, CFO GK Investor Relations Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Ehud Helft Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 Tel: (US) 1 646 688 3559 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-to-participate-in-the-virtual-12th-annual-ceo-investor-summit-2020-301185626.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd