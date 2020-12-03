Zendesk Inc (ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sold $3.3 million of Shares

CFO of Zendesk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elena Gomez (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ZEN on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $131.21 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Zendesk Inc develops and sells the Saas software platform and other communication applications mainly in the United States. The Saas platform is used by organizations to communicate with its customers and resolve their queries. Zendesk Inc has a market cap of $15.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.09 with and P/S ratio of 15.81. Zendesk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zendesk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair and CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of ZEN stock on 11/15/2020 at the average price of $122.79. The price of the stock has increased by 10.02% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of ZEN stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $131.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.96% since.

CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of ZEN stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $127. The price of the stock has increased by 6.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of ZEN stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $125.94. The price of the stock has increased by 7.27% since.

President of Products Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of ZEN stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $125.94. The price of the stock has increased by 7.27% since.

President of Sales Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of ZEN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $122.15. The price of the stock has increased by 10.59% since.

Chief People & Diversity Off. Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of ZEN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $122.15. The price of the stock has increased by 10.59% since.

President of Products Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of ZEN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $124.83. The price of the stock has increased by 8.22% since.

