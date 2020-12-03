  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Yelp Inc (YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sold $12.9 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: YELP -0.6%

CEO of Yelp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeremy Stoppelman (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of YELP on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $32.31 a share. The total sale was $12.9 million.

Yelp Inc is a provider of online platforms to connect buyers and sellers. It generates revenue by selling advertising space to businesses mainly in the United States. Yelp Inc has a market cap of $2.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.32 with and P/S ratio of 2.49. Yelp Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 38.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Yelp Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of YELP stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $32.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Administrative Officer Laurence Wilson sold 18,866 shares of YELP stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $31.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YELP, click here

.

