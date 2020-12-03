  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend Program for 2021

December 03, 2020 | About: FF -4.63%

CLAYTON, Mo., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2021 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:

Record DatesPayment Dates
March 1, 2021March 15, 2021
June 1, 2021June 15, 2021
September 1, 2021September 15, 2021
December 1, 2021December 15, 2021

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Tom McKinlay
(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com

