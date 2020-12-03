The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker Sold $1.5 million of Shares

SEVP and Chief HR Officer of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary Jayne Parker (insider trades) sold 9,731 shares of DIS on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $152.99 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $277.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.24 with and P/S ratio of 4.23. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.57%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert A Chapek sold 9,537 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 9.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $153.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 48,908 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $149.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 5,800 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $148. The price of the stock has increased by 3.54% since.

