  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker Sold $1.5 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: DIS -0.24%

SEVP and Chief HR Officer of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary Jayne Parker (insider trades) sold 9,731 shares of DIS on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $152.99 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $277.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.24 with and P/S ratio of 4.23. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.57%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert A Chapek sold 9,537 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 9.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP and Chief HR Officer Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of DIS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $152.99. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.
  • EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $153.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.
  • Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 48,908 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.
  • EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $149.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.
  • SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 5,800 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $148. The price of the stock has increased by 3.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DIS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)