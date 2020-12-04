Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sold $600,600 of Shares

CFO of Accel Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian M. Carroll (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of ACEL on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $10.01 a share. The total sale was $600,600.

TPG Pace Holdings Corp is a blank check company. Accel Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $1.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.65 with and P/S ratio of 2.31.

CFO Recent Trades:

