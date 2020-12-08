  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Abcam reveals new cell engineering facility in Bay Area

December 08, 2020 | About: NAS:ABCM +0% LSE:ABC -0.78%

- State-of-the-art site will enable rapid delivery of engineered cell lines

- Powering ready-to-use edited cell-line portfolio expansion

- Enable comprehensive customization for research, diagnostic and therapeutic development

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 8, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, announced the opening of a new 16,000 sq ft purpose-fitted facility in Fremont, CA, which will serve as a major new site for its specialist cell engineering team. This state-of-the-art facility will enable delivery of engineered cell lines to power expansion of the ready-to-use portfolio and facilitate delivery of customization to meet the demanding needs of research, diagnostic and therapeutic development.

Abcam logo

The move follows Abcam's acquisition of the team and its highly adaptable CRISPR-Cas9-based gene editing platform from Applied Stem Cell earlier this year. The new facility has received significant investment from the business and features an extensive suite of tissue culture labs and is a pivotal part of Abcam's ambitious growth plans to expand and cement its position in the edited cell line market.

Jac Price, SVP Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Abcam, said: "We are excited to be part of the active and growing biotech community in Fremont with our newest, customized facility. Our cell engineering team are highly experienced and a long-established leader in the edited cell lines market. This facility will enable them to further expand and increase the provision of a comprehensive cell engineering service for a variety of different life sciences applications, at both speed and scale."

This enhanced capability builds upon Abcam's previous acquisition of an extensive range of knockout cell lines from Edigene last year. Ready-made KO cell lines play a significant role in the study and understanding of biological pathways and disease models. Abcam's gene-edited cell line portfolio and engineering capability is also supporting the company's award-winning knockout validation initiative, an integral part of the organization's ongoing efforts to raise reagent quality standards across the industry.

Notes to Editors

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 110,000 products.

With 13 sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,500-strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and www.abcamplc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abcam-reveals-new-cell-engineering-facility-in-bay-area-301188225.html

SOURCE Abcam


