Dalrada Financial Corporation Appoints Gregory L. Remsen To Vice President of Strategic Relationships

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announces that Gregory L. Remsen has been appointed to Vice President of Strategic Relationships where he will oversee corporate and sovereign clients. Mr. Remsen has been involved in capital markets for the entirety of his decades long career raising capital and managing accounts across a variety of industries and indexes. Mr. Remsen specializes in a synergistic approach to investment strategies and acquisitions.

Prior to his position with Dalrada, Mr. Remsen founded Remken Financial Corporation, an investment and portfolio management company in Orange California. There, Mr. Remsen sourced capital market investors partnering them with existing portfolio managers and validated international investments.

Mr. Remsen has grown investor portfolios to exceed $25 million and increased annual client acquisitions by 13%, as a portfolio manager at Steinberg & Harris, LLC. His unique approach to investment strategies and acquisitions multiplied investor wealth to more than $270 million. Mr. Remsen has also held positions with Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Banking and Financial Support Services.

Outside of the corporate world of finance, Mr. Remsen is Founder of the "For Life Tour", a purposeful endeavor that brings together artists and the public in a fundraiser for addressing the world's opioid crisis.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

