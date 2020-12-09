Shutterstock Announces Integration with WordPress, Offering Real-Time Smart Image Recommendations to Help Creatives Publish at Lightning Speed

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced a new integration with WordPress, a top publishing software for beautifully designed websites and blogs. The new plugin, which is available in 21 different languages, will give users access to 350+ million high-quality licensed images from within WordPress, and automatically suggest relevant visuals based on an innovative Smart Image Recommendations tool developed by Shutterstock.

"Shutterstock's new integration with WordPress is a glimpse into our future," said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "It's a great example of how we are leveraging our computer vision technology and API to quickly suggest relevant content to our users. Through this partnership, our goal is to accelerate workflows and empower brands to inspire their audiences with engaging and compelling visual stories."

The offering, which can be set up in minutes, is available for Shutterstock Premier customers using either WordPress or WordPress VIP. Here are some features to expect from the new plugin:

Get Smart Image Recommendations in real time

The WordPress plugin provides Smart Image Recommendations that will automatically suggest relevant images based on entered text. If users like an image presented in the Smart Image Recommendation carousel, they can insert it into the post directly. Alternatively, users have the option to explore other images in the Shutterstock library or upload an image from local files or WordPress Media Library.

This feature will help users accelerate the publishing process by reducing the number of steps it takes to source creative assets.

Search, preview, and license across 350 million images and editorial photos

Once the Shutterstock plugin is downloaded, WordPress users can conduct detailed searches across the entire Shutterstock image library for instant access to fresh, creative images and editorial photos. The plugin also provides a license history that allows users to download any content that has been previously licensed within Shutterstock.

Manage Shutterstock user permissions within WordPress

WordPress offers users default roles including Super Administrator, Administrator, Editor, Author, Contributor, and Subscriber that provide varying levels of permissions to edit, publish and delete content. The Shutterstock plugin maintains these roles and their associated permissions in the users' WordPress instance. As an example, organizations will have the ability to restrict image licensing only to Editors while Authors can insert previews.

Announcing Shutterstock as a WordPress VIP Featured Technology Partner

In addition to the launch of the new plugin, Shutterstock is also excited to announce that they are a WordPress VIP Featured Technology Partner .

WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support for enterprise customers including Capgemini, Facebook, and News Corp.

"We're excited to welcome Shutterstock to the growing ecosystem of enterprise integrations available to WordPress VIP customers," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. "Content is the heart of modern digital experiences, and our partners are key players providing marketers and publishers with powerful storytelling tools."

To get started, a WordPress administrator can download the Shutterstock plugin directly or visit https://www.shutterstock.com/design/plugins-wordpress to learn more.

