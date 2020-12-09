Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) President and CEO Dow R Wilson Sold $27.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Varian Medical Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dow R Wilson (insider trades) sold 157,515 shares of VAR on 12/07/2020 at an average price of $174.35 a share. The total sale was $27.5 million.

Varian Medical Systems Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector. It manufactures medical devices for conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy. Varian Medical Systems Inc has a market cap of $15.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.64 with a P/E ratio of 59.62 and P/S ratio of 5.05. Varian Medical Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Varian Medical Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, CAO, Corporate Controller Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of VAR stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $174.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

Pres. Proton Solutions, CGO Kolleen T Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of VAR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $174.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

Pres. Proton Solutions, CGO Kolleen T Kennedy sold 400 shares of VAR stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $173.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.

