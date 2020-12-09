Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) EVP/CAO, Gen. Counsel Peter J Bragdon Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP/CAO, Gen. Counsel of Columbia Sportswear Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter J Bragdon (insider trades) sold 12,485 shares of COLM on 12/08/2020 at an average price of $88 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Columbia Sportswear Co is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. It sells under four brands, Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. Columbia Sportswear Co has a market cap of $5.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.53 with a P/E ratio of 45.63 and P/S ratio of 2.24. The dividend yield of Columbia Sportswear Co stocks is 0.59%. Columbia Sportswear Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Columbia Sportswear Co the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Columbia Sportswear Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/CAO, Gen. Counsel Peter J Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of COLM stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $88. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.94% since.

10% Owner Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of COLM stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $82.62. The price of the stock has increased by 2.31% since.

10% Owner Sarah Bany sold 101,899 shares of COLM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $85.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.

EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer Lisa Kulok sold 2,576 shares of COLM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $85.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

10% Owner Sarah Bany sold 108,780 shares of COLM stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $82.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

