  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Essity announces proposal to increase ownership in Asaleo Care Limited

December 09, 2020 | About: MEX:ESSITYB +0% FRA:ESW +2.16% FRA:ESWB +0% STU:ESW -3.93% STU:ESWB +3.07%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity Aktiebolag (publ) ("Essity") today announced that Essity has made a non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of the hygiene company Asaleo Care Limited ("Asaleo") for the acquisition of additional shares in Asaleo for a consideration of AUD 1.26 per share. Asaleo is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Essity is the largest shareholder of Asaleo, currently holding 36.2% of the shares. Asaleo's current market capitalization on ASX is AUD 549m, based on the closing market price 1.01 AUD on 9 December 2020.

There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, that a formal binding proposal will be submitted, or that a transaction will be undertaken.

The proposal is not subject to financing conditions. Essity will finance its acquisition of shares through own funds.

Beyond what is communicated in this press release, Essity will not make any further comments on the proposal at this time

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 03:15 CET on December 10, 2020.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-announces-proposal-to-increase-ownership-in-asaleo-care-limited,c3252130

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3252130/1346530.pdf

Essity announces proposal to increase ownership in Asaleo Care Limited

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-announces-proposal-to-increase-ownership-in-asaleo-care-limited-301190007.html

SOURCE Essity


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)