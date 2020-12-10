  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Calliditas wins the 2020 SwedenBio Award

December 10, 2020

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of this year's SwedenBIO Award was announced on Wednesday December 9th. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") received the award in recognition of its successful clinical development program of Nefecon, which culminated in the recent positive topline data readout of the pivotal Phase 3 NefIgArd trial.

SwedenBio annually awards this prize to a company which has excelled in terms of R&D, business development and growth whilst contributing to societal benefit.

"This year's winner has shown impressive professionalism and staying power with regards to the development of a completely new treatment for patients with IgA Nephropathy, a disease which lacks approved treatments today. With positive Phase 3 results in place, preparations for a submission for regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization in the US are now underway," said Lars Adlersson, Chairman of SwedenBIO.

The SwedenBIO Award aims to increase visibility for the life science industry by drawing attention to and rewarding successful and exemplary member companies that have particularly excelled and contributed to positive attention for the industry. A record number of companies were nominated for this year's award.

"We are delighted to have been selected for this prestigious award, which recognizes the Company's longstanding commitment to addressing a significant unmet medical need for patients with IgA Nephropathy. We look forward to continuing to build on this success to deliver solutions to patients with orphan diseases", said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 79 55 98 12 45, email: [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on December 10, 2020 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-wins-the-2020-swedenbio-award,c3252092

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calliditas-wins-the-2020-swedenbio-award-301190083.html

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics


