Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 11, 2020, holders of the 20,000,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "SRSA" and "SRSAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SRSAU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The Company is a new blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to focus on the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 20, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") is a new blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's sponsor, Sarissa Capital Acquisition Sponsor LLC, was capitalized by investment funds managed by Sarissa Capital Management LP, which was founded by Alex Denner, Ph.D. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to focus on the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries.

