Primecap Management Dissolves Pfenex Holding, Boosts Biogen

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), an independent investment company based in Pasadena, California, disclosed this week a few Real-Time Picks dated Nov. 30.

the firm disclosed the dissolvement of its Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) holding and a small increase to its Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) position.

Firm closes Pfenex holding due to Ligand acquisition

San Diego, California-based Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) announced in October that it completed the tender offer for all outstanding shares of Pfenex for $437.5 million in cash plus a non-transferrable contingent value right amounting to $78 million upon the completion of a specified milestone.

Ligand develops and acquires technologies that aid in creating medicine. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 6 out of 10: profit margins and returns are outperforming over 76% of global competitors despite three-year revenue growth rates outperforming just over 55% of global biotech companies.

Firm makes slight boost to Biogen

Primecap purchased 190,675 shares of Biogen, increasing the stake 1.21% to 15,887,379 shares. The stock traded around $240.17 on the Nov. 30 transaction date; the stock is undervalued based on its current price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.70.

GuruFocus ranks the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug manufacturer's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.10% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 98% of global competitors.

Disclosure: Long Biogen.

Read more here:

