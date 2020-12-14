Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares on Dec. 9 at a price of $30.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since then.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two business segments: the Funeral Home Operations segment, which offers burial, cremation, consultation and other services; and the Cemetery Operations segment, which provides services such as mausoleum crypts, private estates, lawn crypt gardens, traditional single burial gravesites and burial vaults.

The company has a market cap of $533.88 million. Its shares traded at $29.71 with a price-earnings ratio of 52.03 as of Dec. 11.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5.5 million.

Cannae Holdings

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares on Dec. 8 at a price of $42.33. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 0.45%.

Cannae Holdings is a holding company that manages and operates a group of companies and investments. The company's reportable segments are Restaurant group, Ceridian, T-System, Dun & Bradstreet, Corporate and other.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion. Its shares traded at $42.52 with a price-earnings ratio of 2.71 as of Dec. 11.

Net loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $14.9 million.

Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 7,961 shares during the past week at the average price of $14.08.

Golub Capital BDC is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one-stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. It also invests in second lien and subordinated loans, warrants and minority equity securities in middle-market companies.

The company has a market cap of $2.3 billion. Its shares traded at $13.75 with a price-earnings ratio of 37.36 as of Dec. 11.

Net investment income during the three months ended Sept. 30 was $39.31 million.

Golub bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 27 at a price of $14.01; 3,755 shares on Dec. 1 at a price of $13.99; 4,000 shares on Dec. 2 at a price of $14.09; 3,961 shares on Dec. 7 at a price of $14.09; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 9 at a price of $14.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.34% since then.

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 27 at a price of $14.01; 3,755 shares on Dec. 1 at a price of $13.99; 4,000 shares on Dec. 2 at a price of $14.09; 3,961 shares on Dec. 7 at a price of $14.09; and 4,000 shares on Dec. 9 at a price of $14.08. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 2.34%.

Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) President and CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 4,000 shares on Dec. 9 at a price of $13.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since then.

Chinook Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. The products of the company are focused on rare, severe chronic kidney disorders.

The company has a market cap of $561.55 million. Its shares traded at $13.32 as of Dec. 11.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $14.54 million.

Dobmeier also bought 2,000 shares on Nov. 23 at a price of $13.63. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 2.27%.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

