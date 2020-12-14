Massachusetts CBD Manufacturer High Purity Natural Products Applauds State Legislature For Passing CBD-Hemp Reforms

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Purity Natural Products (www.highpuritynaturalproducts.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future Farm Technologies (OTCMKTS: FFRMF), and leading US supplier of wholesale - contract manufactured CBD products, today applauds the Massachusetts legislature for passing a much-needed fix to existing Massachusetts law - allowing licensed Massachusetts marijuana dispensaries to sell CBD products manufactured by MA licensed CBD manufacturers.

"We are ecstatic that our legislature took steps to address the law," said Mike Matton, President of High Purity. "This is a long-awaited fix to an oversight in the law that negatively impacted the Massachusetts hemp industry. This change will be tremendous for our state. It will help hemp farmers, CBD manufacturers, and most importantly, the general public, as it will provide high-quality CBD products for consumption at our licensed dispensaries. We look forward to new partnerships with the dispensaries."

"We want to thank a lot of people who worked to move this forward," said Bill Gildea, CEO of Future Farm Technologies. "State Senator Ryan Fattman, who represents High Purity's home base in Southbridge, Senator Ann Gobi, and a host of other legislators, worked very quickly to make this important change to protect the MA hemp industry."

Current estimates show that this law change could mean millions of additional tax revenue for a depleted state budget. It will also provide consumers the ability to benefit from a host of high-quality cannabinoid products with non-psychoactive options.

About High Purity Natural Products

Established in 2017, High Purity Natural Products is fueling the CBD industry as a leading supplier of vertically integrated, pure, hemp-based, and nutraceutical products. The company's innovation within the CBD industry provides opportunities across many retail, food, beverage, and supplement-based industries.

High Purity offers contract manufacturing for numerous CBD products including, USDA Certified CBD, tinctures, vegan gummies, lotions, balms, skin-care serums, vapes, and more. They also provide bulk products to the CBD industry, such as isolate, distillate, and cutting-edge water-soluble CBG.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies is a publicly-traded Canadian company (OTCMKTS: FFRMF) that empowers high-quality natural and organic health and wellness brands globally. Future Farm's seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations and agriculture with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the rapidly growing market for health and wellness products made from hemp and other plants.

