  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen
Articles (230) 

Report Sees No Slowdown in Biotech IPOs in 2021

Investors should be cautious given potential obstacles facing industry

December 14, 2020 | About: GS -0.88%

Is the market for biotechnology companies getting overheated? Investors might want to be somewhat cautious about the industry, especially initial public offerings.

For now, biotechs are flying high. Public and investor awareness of the companies has been raised to new levels thanks to the industry's work on solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic. The National Biotechnology Index is at a five-year high, up more than 27% in the past year. The boost has been aided in great part by a record year in IPOs. Throughout 2020, very early-stage companies managed to float at substantial valuations, with many offerings upsized, according to a report from Evaluate Pharma.

Every IPO in Evaluate's report went public at or above the initial valuation, a remarkable accomplishment and a good sign that the trend will continue into 2021 as investors vie to join the party while the good times last.

While there are no signs that cashflow for IPOs and venture financing is drying up, investors might want to keep an eye on potential developments that could cloud the biotech picture. They include the full impact of the pandemic on economies and renewed discussions about drug pricing, especially given high unemployment and government debt mounting in many countries. In the U.S., biotech investors could be impacted by the health policies of the new Biden administration.

Investors don't have to look too far back to see a time when the market for biotech IPOs was far less rosy. Just a few years ago, investors were more skeptical about the ability of companies to bring drugs to market before they ran out of cash. Evaluate points out that the median return from biopharma companies that floated in 2016, 2017 and 2018 is negative, as of last month. "A couple of big blow-ups at newly minted public biotechs could remind less specialized investors of the sector's failure rate," the report noted.

Evaluate warned that in some cases the ride down might be just as fast as the ride up, saying, "When a preclinical or very early-stage company can float with a market cap in excess of $1 billion, setbacks will prove equally spectacular." The market is supporting these prices for now, with several outliers even generating significant returns. But the IPO class of 2020 has some huge expectations to live up to.

The report aslo said progress of special purpose acquisition companies will be a major theme for 2021. A huge number of these so-called blank check companies offer private biotechs an alternative path to the stock market. But they may not be successful in attracting customers since the IPO route seems to be a better deal for the companies and their investors.

Business Insider reported that SPACS will be much more popular in facilitating mergers and acquisitions. According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), companies looking to merge with or acquire another company could drive $300 billion in merger and acquisitions activity over the next two years.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any of the companies mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen has nearly 40 years experience in communications and marketing, the majority in senior positions at large international health care companies, including Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Inc.

He has contributed to a number of financial websites, writing primarily about the stocks of health care companies.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Barry Cohen

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)