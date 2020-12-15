  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Yunji to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

December 15, 2020 | About: YJ -0.85%

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) ( YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that its management team plans to participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, which is scheduled to take place from January 11, 2021, until January 15, 2021. The Company also plans to participate in one-on-one meetings as part of the conference.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, Inc.
Xinran Rao
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

